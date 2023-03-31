The Goodrich teen received more help in the large shoe journey

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) – The Goodrich teen that struggled for years to find shoes that fit him received more help.
Eric Kilburn, a 6-foot-10, 14-year-old Goodrich High School student and his size 23 feet have been a topic of discussion.
Several national footwear brands heard about Kilburn’s plight trying to find properly fitting shoes for his size 23 feet. Just last weekend, Under Armour flew out to provide help.
ABC12 learned that Reebok and former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal reached out and said that they would help as well.
The brand sent Kilburn a few pairs of shoes made for Shaq.
Eric said that he has never had so many options for comfortable shoes.
His story has helped other kids struggling to find larger shoes to fit their feet through a Facebook page called Big Shoe Network. The page helps connect families who are struggling to find shoes for their kids.
Eric's mom, Rebecca Kilburn, started the Facebook page.