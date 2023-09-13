The Sanilac East Fire Authority to dissolve at the end of the year

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Sanilac East Fire Authority will dissolve at the end of the year and the firefighters do not plan to accept employment with the new Port Sanilac Fire Department next year.
Fire Chief Doug Moran and others are disappointed that the authority is breaking up. He and some others are hoping for resolution before then.
"As we stand right now as of December 31, SEFA will be done. SEFA will be discontinued," Moran said.
The fire authority was created in 2017, when the village of Port Sanilac, Forester Township and Sanilac Township decided to partner on providing fire protection.
But both the village of Port Sanilac and Forester Township announced earlier this year they will be stepping away from the authority, forcing it to dissolve unless two-thirds of the group remain.
Voters passed a millage last year allowing a 1-mill property tax for six years to fund fire protection and emergency medical services.
"We feel there's really no reason for it to dissolve. That millage was passed last December to help fund the fire authority," Moran said.
Some are still hoping for resolution to save the Sanilac East Fire Authority. Sanilac Township Supervisor Dan Kelly said it is a successful model.
"I believe SEFA is the best vehicle both financially and from a service perspective to have and maintain a proper fire department in the coverage area," he said.
Some officials say they had minimal information about the decisions to dissolve. Forester Township Supervisor Gary Daly said they simply want to go back to the way it was before for mainly financial and logistical reasons.
"We understand it takes money to run a fire department, but we're just trying to even things out because we also serve Deckerville," he said.
Port Sanilac Village President Damien Falcon was not available for comment about the situation.
The authority's board held a meeting Tuesday, where members also voted to change the method of the fire chief's annual stipend for attending meetings to per diem. The next SEFA meeting is October 10.