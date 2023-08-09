Third annual Fosterpalooza held in Midland on Tuesday

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Foster Midland organization held its third annual Fosterpalooza at Grove Park.
Foster Midland is a support group made up of private and public child welfare agencies across Midland County.
The purpose of Fosterpalooza is to show support to foster families across the county and offer resources to those who are thinking about becoming foster parents.
But the director says there are many other ways to make a difference in a child's life.
"It's about helping them understand what that looks like, what opportunities there are beyond being foster parents," says the Director of Foster Midland, Daniel Terhune. "They can commit to any level of involvement that they would like to."
Anyone looking for more information on Foster Midland, including how to become a foster parent, go online to fostermidland.org.