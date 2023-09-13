Three abandoned homes damaged by overnight fires in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tree abandoned homes caught fire minutes apart overnight in Flint.

Firefighters responded to two homes across the street from each other on South Grand Traverse Street around 4 a.m. That's a couple blocks to the north of I-69 near the downtown area.

Another fire was reported near the intersection of Francis Avenue and Witherbee Street on the city's north side. No injuries were reported at any of the fire scenes.





All three homes that caught fire overnight were abandoned. Fire crews on the scene could not immediately say how any of the fires started.