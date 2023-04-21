Three dead after head-on crash south of Roscommon

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people died when two vehicles collided head-on south of the Roscommon village limits Friday morning.
Michigan State Police say 36-year-old Ben William Coffin of Prudenville was driving a BMW north on Roscommon Road when he veered into the oncoming lane and drove on the shoulder of the southbound side.
Coffin then drove back onto the roadway going the wrong way in the southbound and hit a Kia head-on near Robinson Lake Road around 10:10 a.m., according to investigators.
Police say 73-year-old John Franklin Leline and his wife, 73-year-old Regina Marie Leline, of Roscommon were in the Kia. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
An ambulance rushed Coffin to Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.