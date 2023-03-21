Three dogs euthanized after brutal attacks in northeast Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Animal control officers continue patrolling neighborhoods on Flint's northeast side more than two weeks after a pair of violent attacks left residents with serious injuries.

Genesee County Animal Control Director Jay Parker said officers have captured and euthanized three dogs. They continue looking for a female dog on the run with two smaller puppies in the area.

Officers believe the stray dogs are moving in and out of abandoned houses in northeast Flint, which makes them difficult to spot and capture.

Two people sustained serious injuries after a pair of pit bull attacks in the area on March 4.

A 45-year-old woman had an arm amputated below her elbow after an attack in the 1000 block of East Foss Avenue. A 55-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after an attack near intersection of East Ridgeway Avenue and North Street later in the day.

The Flint Police Department believes a pack of pit bulls roaming the area was responsible for both attacks. Parker offered advice for residents who come across dangerous dogs.

"Never approach an animal at all," he said. "But if you're approached by an animal, make yourself bigger. Don't try to run. There's no way you're going to outrun that animal. Try to be prepared. Carry a stick. You can carry pepper spray. A lot of people carry small air horns."

He also advises people to walk or jog in a group in northeast Flint to ward off a dog attack.