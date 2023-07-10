Three Genesee County residents win medals during weekend events at the National Senior Games

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Three men from Genesee County won medals during this weekend's events at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.
Photojournalist for ABC 12 Mike McPherson took first place in the 5,000-meter power walk in his age group. He also received the silver medal for the 1,500-meter power walk for his age group.
Kevin Dunkel and Michael Stewart, also from Genesee County, received medals over the weekend.
Dunkel received third place in both the 5,000-meter power walk and the 1,500-meter power walk for his age group.
Stewart received second place in both the 5,000-meter power walk and the 1,500-meter power walk for his age group.