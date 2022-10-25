Three simultaneous house fires in Pinconning keep firefighters busy

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters across northern Bay County were busy overnight battling three house fires in Pinconning reported at the same time.
The Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was dispatched to the first fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday at 516 S. Mercer St. That house was engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring residence.
Before firefighters arrived on that scene, a third house fire was reported at 117 S. VanEtten St. in Pinconning. The two scenes are located less than a half mile apart.
Pinconning fire crews requested mutual aid from several other fire departments to extinguish both fires. Police say all of the structures were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.
A fire investigator from the Bay County Sheriff's Office is working with the Pinconning Police Department to determine what caused both fires. Anyone with information about the fires should call the sheriff's office at 989-895-4050 or Pinconning police at 989-200-2112.