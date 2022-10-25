 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Three simultaneous house fires in Pinconning keep firefighters busy

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters across northern Bay County were busy overnight battling three house fires in Pinconning reported at the same time.

The Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was dispatched to the first fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday at 516 S. Mercer St. That house was engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring residence.

Before firefighters arrived on that scene, a third house fire was reported at 117 S. VanEtten St. in Pinconning. The two scenes are located less than a half mile apart.

Pinconning fire crews requested mutual aid from several other fire departments to extinguish both fires. Police say all of the structures were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator from the Bay County Sheriff's Office is working with the Pinconning Police Department to determine what caused both fires. Anyone with information about the fires should call the sheriff's office at 989-895-4050 or Pinconning police at 989-200-2112.

