Three Ukrainian students seek refuge at Northwood University

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - “To start our lives all over again, now this is happening. I’m scared.” Those words were spoken by Northwood University student and Ukrainian Iryna Trystan just days after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
Now a year later, her words and fears still ringing true.
“You never know what town or what area they will strike next, in this situation you have to be positive,” Trystan said.
Trystan came to America back in 2018 as an international student to receive her undergraduate degree from Northwood University. She did receive that degree last spring but with the war between Russia and Ukraine entering it’s second year, she permanently sought refuge here in Mid-Michigan and now is trying to help other Ukrainians seek safety as well.
Northwood University started a fundraiser just after Russia invaded Ukraine to help Iryna seek asylum. They were able to raise enough money to help two more students leave the battlefield and ruins of their beloved homeland, to create their new life in Midland as students and tennis athletes.
“I was there, it was my past, it was hard. I just don’t know how to help here,” Ukrainian and freshman student Yulia Khmara said.
Khmara says she grew up in Khmelnytsky. The beautiful place she called home was destroyed and left in pieces. Her parents are still overseas trying to live with what’s left.
“Think of it this way: imagine you lose everything you have and one day, that’s it. Everything your parents have been doing for your life, everything you’ve been prospering for, you lose it. You just lose every hope,” Ukrainian Kuzma Zubrii said.
Zubrii and his family sought refuge from Kherson, a major southern port in Ukraine and one of the first cities to be taken by Russia.
While Kherson is now liberated, Russia still has not backed down from trying to claim it once again.
On the same day Kuzma sat down with ABC 12, his city was shelled again by Russian forces, killing 6 and injuring several others.
“so many people killed, civilians of course, it still touches me a bit,” he said.
While he and his parents are safe now on U.S soil, Kuzma says the memories of living in the war zone haunt him.
Both Yulia and Kuzma, trying to stay positive through it all, keeping their families close to their hearts and reminding their peers the crisis is far from over.
“It’s still bad, you still need to know what's going on,” Khmara said, “It’s our everyday life and we will always live in it.”
“We are not Americans, we’re just Ukrainians,” Zubrii said. “Still normal people just like you, we might have different languages, but we try to be good while always being ourselves.”
Yulia and Kuzma are in their first year of study at Northwood and plan to stay in Midland until it is safe to return to Ukraine.
If you would like to help support them and other future Ukrainian students seeking safety in Michigan you can donate to Northwood University’s fundraiser link here.