Tickets for the North Pole Express on sale now

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Tickets are now on sale for the North Pole Express train ride from the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso to Ashley and back.

Tickets for the North Pole Express went on sale on the Steam Railroading Institute's website at Noon on Tuesday. Tickets must be purchased online.

There will be two rides daily beginning on Nov. 18. The train is scheduled to leave Owosso at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The rides will be on Saturday and Sunday beginning Nov. 18 until Dec. 17. There will also be an added ride on Fri., Nov. 24, at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $70 for a coach seat and range as high as $5,000 for a Pere Marquette Private Car.

For more information on Steam Railroad Institute and to get tickets visit their website at michigansteamtrain.com.