Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Tickets for the North Pole Express on sale now

  • Updated
  • 0
North Pole Express

North Pole Express 1225 steam locomotive

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Tickets are now on sale for the North Pole Express train ride from the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso to Ashley and back.

Tickets for the North Pole Express went on sale on the Steam Railroading Institute's website at Noon on Tuesday. Tickets must be purchased online.

There will be two rides daily beginning on Nov. 18. The train is scheduled to leave Owosso at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The rides will be on Saturday and Sunday beginning Nov. 18 until Dec. 17. There will also be an added ride on Fri., Nov. 24, at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $70 for a coach seat and range as high as $5,000 for a Pere Marquette Private Car.

For more information on Steam Railroad Institute and to get tickets visit their website at michigansteamtrain.com.

