Time capsule from 1929 unearthed in Mary Crapo school

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A time capsule nearly 100 years old was unearthed during the demolition of the historic Mary Crapo Building in Swartz Creek.
The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building.
Mary Crapo school closed in 2017 after a state fire marshal inspection showed the building needed a fire suppression system.
The time capsule from 1926 hasn't been opened, but community members are excited to see what's inside.
"I know personally I am super excited about it. I can't wait to see and hear what was going on in 1926," said Swartz Creek school board member Chuck Melki. "It was a tough decision, but it's down and we're going to make the best of it. We're going to make it beautiful for the community."
Swartz Creek Community Schools will discuss what to do with the time capsule at its next board meeting.
Ideas for the Mary Crop property after demolition include a baseball field, pickleball courts, a walking trail or a space for community events. The school board also plans to build a pair of false chimneys for barn swallows to live.