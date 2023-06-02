Tolls start June 16 on Bay City's Liberty Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of four drawbridges in Bay City no longer will be free to cross beginning in mid-June.

Bay City Bridge Partners announced on Friday that tolls will be collected on the Liberty Bridge beginning on June 16. On that date, vehicles without a BC-Pass will be charged $5.50 to cross.

License plate readers will be installed to collect tolls from vehicles that lack the pass. Vehicles with a BC-Pass will be free for Bay City residents.

Nonresidents with a BC-Pass can pay $2 per crossing or $15 per month. Rates increase for vehicles towing a trailer and commercial vehicles.

Drivers can set up a BC-Pass account anytime before June 16 by clicking here.

The Liberty Bridge carries traffic on Vermont Street and Woodside Avenue across the Saginaw River. It is the only one of Bay City's four drawbridges to collect any tolls.

Contractors are working on the Independence Bridge, which is the northernmost Saginaw River crossing. Tolls will be charged there beginning in 2024 after the extensive maintenance project is complete.

The Michigan Department of Transportation owns and operates the Lafayette and Veterans Memorial bridges, which will not collect tolls. A rebuild of the Lafayette Bridge is planned for 2024.