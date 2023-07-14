New tornado warning issued for Lapeer County

UPDATE: A Tornado Warning is in effect for Lapeer County until Jul 14, 2023 3:45PM.
The warning was first issued at 3:08 p.m.
Deerfield, Arcadia, Attica and Imlay City are included in the warning.
The Tornado warning for Sanilac County is still in effect.
UPDATE: The tornado warning has been dropped for Tuscola County. A tornado warning remains for Sanilac County.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Sanilac and Tuscola Counties until 3:15 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm is moving through the area and has the capability of producing a tornado. The warning was posted at 2:17 p.m.
Residents in the storm's path were advised to seek shelter immediately.
Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team and ABC12 News for updates as storms continue moving through Mid-Michigan.