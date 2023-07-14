 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN TUSCOLA...NORTHERN LAPEER AND NORTHEASTERN GENESEE
COUNTIES...

At 251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otter Lake, or
near Columbiaville, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...
North Branch and Clifford around 320 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Goodland
Township, Burnside, Kings Mill, Silverwood and Fostoria.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oakland
and southeastern Genesee Counties through 330 PM EDT...

At 249 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fenton, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Holly around 300 PM EDT.
Ortonville around 320 PM EDT.
Clarkston around 325 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Holly State Recreation
Area and Davisburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
breaking

New tornado warning issued for Lapeer County

  • 0

UPDATE: A Tornado Warning is in effect for Lapeer County until Jul 14, 2023 3:45PM. 

The warning was first issued at 3:08 p.m.

Deerfield, Arcadia, Attica and Imlay City are included in the warning. 

The Tornado warning for Sanilac County is still in effect. 

UPDATE: The tornado warning has been dropped for Tuscola County. A tornado warning remains for Sanilac County.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Sanilac and Tuscola Counties until 3:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm is moving through the area and has the capability of producing a tornado. The warning was posted at 2:17 p.m.

Residents in the storm's path were advised to seek shelter immediately.

Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team and ABC12 News for updates as storms continue moving through Mid-Michigan.

