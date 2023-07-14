 Skip to main content
Tornado warnings for Lapeer and Sanilac Counties dropped

  • Updated
New tornado siren helps alert people in Deerfield Twp

UPDATE: The tornado warnings for Lapeer and Sanilac Counties were dropped at 3:45 p.m.

Lapeer County Tornado Warning

A tornado warning is in effect for Lapeer County until 3:45 p.m.

UPDATE: A Tornado Warning is in effect for Lapeer County until 3:45 p.m.

The warning was first issued at 3:08 p.m.

Deerfield, Arcadia, Attica and Imlay City are included in the warning.

The Tornado warning for Sanilac County is still in effect until 3:45 p.m.

Sanilac County tornado warning

A tornado warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m.

UPDATE: The tornado warning has been dropped for Tuscola County. A tornado warning remains for Sanilac County.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Sanilac and Tuscola Counties until 3:15 p.m.

Tornado warning Tuscola County

A tornado warning has been issued until 3:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm is moving through the area and has the capability of producing a tornado. The warning was posted at 2:17 p.m.

Residents in the storm's path were advised to seek shelter immediately.

Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team and ABC12 News for updates as storms continue moving through Mid-Michigan.

