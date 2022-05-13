Total lunar eclipse will turn the moon red Sunday night over Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The moon will be putting on a show Sunday night and early Monday.
A total lunar eclipse of the full Flower Moon around midnight will make it appear red in the sky.
The eclipse starts around 9:30 p.m., when the Earth's penumbra -- or shadow -- becomes visible on the moon. A partial eclipse of the moon starts just before 10:30 p.m.
The total lunar eclipse will be in place from around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 12:50 a.m. Monday. During that time, the moon will appear red in the sky -- commonly referred to as a blood moon.
The Flower Moon, when the moon is at its fullest point, happens around 12:15 a.m. while the total lunar eclipse is in place. The partial eclipse will end around 1:55 a.m. Monday while the penumbral eclipse ends around 2:50 a.m.
Patrick Ross, manager of Longway Planetarium in Flint, said this weekend's eclipse will be special for residents to view around Mid-Michigan.
"At the start of the eclipse, the moon will be visible near the horizon to the East," he said. "Totality will occur when the Moon is close to the meridian, or the imaginary line running from north to south across the night sky."
Ross said the moon will be very high during the total eclipse, so most people should be able to see it between any clouds that form.
"This means the lunar eclipse on Sunday night will be far above the horizon and will be visible from any location without tall buildings or trees to the south," he said.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team expects mostly cloudy skies for Sunday night, but there may be some breaks that allow people in Mid-Michigan to see the red moon.
Watch weather forecasts on ABC12 News over the weekend for the most up-to-date conditions on Sunday night.