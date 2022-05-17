Tourist spot faces COVID-19 wildcard when looking for summer job applicants

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) – It's the most wonderful time of the year to fill out that summer job application.
Every tourist destination is different, but for many finding summer help is a must for Frankenmuth businesses. But after dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is approaching the summer differently than before.
“Even though COVID itself has calmed down at the moment I don't think we are in much of a different situation than we were back in 2020,” Crissy Dutcher, personnel manager at Bronner’s said.
Dutcher says going into the summer season is a bit like a wild card, with COVID-19 still affecting operations two years later.
“We are being careful when it comes to finding this balancing act,” Dutcher said. “How many hours can we stay open longer, is it profitable to stay open later, is it worth paying the labor to stay open?”
Unlike other businesses around Frankenmuth, while tourists do come through the Christmas store, summer isn't one of their peak seasons, leaving things up in the air with just how many employees they may need.
“If COVID comes back hot and heavy and people have to mask up and we have to restrict visitors, that may change our staffing and what we read, it's really hard for us to predict what we're going to need next month,” Dutcher said.
Bronner’s is currently taking applications for summer seasonal help. If you would like to apply you can visit their website for more information.