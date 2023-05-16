 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Town hall explains new gun control laws in Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0

State Rep. Brian BeGole hosted a town hall meeting to explain new gun control laws in effect for Michigan.

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - People across Mid-Michigan had the chance to learn more about the newest gun laws in the state of Michigan.

Republican State Rep. Brian BeGole of Shiawassee County hosted a town hall meeting in Owosso. A panel discussed several recent reforms to the state's gun laws and answered questions from the public.

BeGole described it as a nonpartisan informational town hall.

"There's been a lot of significant changes in the laws and we want to make sure that the people are informed what the new laws are and how they can comply with them," he said.

So far this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation requiring criminal background checks for anyone buying a rifle or shotgun. She also approved tighter regulation on the storage of firearms, particularly in households with children.

Michigan also appears poised to pass a red flag law, which would allow authorities to remove firearms from anyone who is deemed a risk.

"A lot of people really didn't know much about these laws before they got here tonight," said Steve Dulan, a board member for the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you