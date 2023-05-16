Town hall explains new gun control laws in Michigan

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - People across Mid-Michigan had the chance to learn more about the newest gun laws in the state of Michigan.
Republican State Rep. Brian BeGole of Shiawassee County hosted a town hall meeting in Owosso. A panel discussed several recent reforms to the state's gun laws and answered questions from the public.
BeGole described it as a nonpartisan informational town hall.
"There's been a lot of significant changes in the laws and we want to make sure that the people are informed what the new laws are and how they can comply with them," he said.
So far this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation requiring criminal background checks for anyone buying a rifle or shotgun. She also approved tighter regulation on the storage of firearms, particularly in households with children.
Michigan also appears poised to pass a red flag law, which would allow authorities to remove firearms from anyone who is deemed a risk.
"A lot of people really didn't know much about these laws before they got here tonight," said Steve Dulan, a board member for the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners.