Tractor runs overs 81-year-old, who was airlifted to trauma center

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 81-year-old man sustained major injuries after his tractor drove over him in a rural area of Huron County on Wednesday afternoon.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from an address on Leppek Road in Sherman Township around 3:20 p.m. However, the call couldn't be completed and dispatchers couldn't obtain information due to poor cell service.
Another farmer driving by spotted the 81-year-old lying on the ground and stopped to help. He was able to complete the 911 call and relay information to the 911 dispatch center.
An ambulance rushed the victim to McLaren Thumb Region hospital in Bad Axe and he was airlifted from there to a trauma center for more intensive treatment.
The sheriff's office says the 81-year-old was operating an 8N Ford tractor along Leppek Road south of Harbor Beach when it stalled. He got off the tractor and jump started it at the solenoid without realizing that it remained in gear.
The tractor started moving and drove over the 81-year-old as soon as the engine started. It continued a short distance before it stalled again.
His condition was not available Thursday morning.