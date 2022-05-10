Traffic alert: I-75 detour in Arenac County

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation reminded drivers it would detour northbound I-75 overnight on Tuesday for repair work.
It's part of a more than $37 million project to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to Grove Street in Standish.
MDOT plans to detour northbound I-75 traffic for bridge beam removal at the Lincoln Road overpass from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Drivers on northbound I-75 should follow the posted detour via M-61, US-23, Old 76, and Sterling Road.
MDOT said the overall US-23 project will improve the driving surface on the highway and extend the life of 19 bridge structures.
