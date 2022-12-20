Traffic slowed on Corunna Road after pedestrian hit in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic was moving slowly on Corunna Road near I-75 after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening.
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ryan Street, which is just east of the I-75 interchange.
Authorities on the scene could not immediately confirm whether anyone was injured. They also could not say how the crash happened.
The Flint Township police and fire departments blocked two lanes of Corunna Road while they investigated and cleared the scene. Traffic was still able to move in both directions on Corunna Road.