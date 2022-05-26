Tree service workers escape serious injury when tree falls on truck

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two workers from a tree service escaped injury when a tree fell on their truck while they drove south of Grand Blanc on Wednesday.
Michigan State Police say the truck from Paul's Tree Care in Waterford was driving down Groveland Road near Edgewood Road in Groveland Township around 5 p.m. when the large oak tree crashed onto them.
Two people in the cab did not report any serious injuries despite heavy damage to the truck. Investigators say the tree did not damage any utility poles or lines when it fell.
Groveland Road was closed for several hours while Paul's Tree Care sent a crane to lift a large part of the tree off the truck. The road since has reopened.