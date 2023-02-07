Trooper badly injured in head-on crash south of Grand Blanc

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper and another driver are recovering from injuries sustained in a head-on crash south of Grand Blanc on Tuesday morning.
Investigators say the trooper was driving south on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Oakland County's Groveland Township around 7:15 a.m. while a pickup truck was driving north.
Police say the pickup truck driver lost control while he was attempting to pass a salt truck. The pickup truck crossed all lanes of traffic and went into the oncoming lanes, where it hit the trooper's patrol car head-on in the far right lane.
The trooper was rushed to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township for treatment of serious leg and hip injuries. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Authorities will continue investigating the crash.