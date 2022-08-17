Trooper, off-duty firefighter rescue 10-year-old swimming near dam

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police released video of the heroic rescue of a 10-year-old near drowning victim stuck in the current of a dam near Alpena.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township around 5:40 p.m. Aug. 11 to help a swimmer in distress.
The 10-year-old boy was trapped in a strong current at the bottom of the dam and clinging to the structure.
Alpena County: 10-year-old boy rescued from rushing waters at Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township. https://t.co/SK9jt2dEGY pic.twitter.com/Fp29bN2v3D— MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) August 17, 2022
A Michigan State Police trooper retrieved a ResQ Disc and personal flotation device from his patrol car when he arrived. The threw the disc to the child while an off-duty Wilson Township firefighter swam out to the child using the flotation device.
The firefighter, who was identified as Christopher Kinsey, grabbed a hold of the boy and brought him safely to shore. The boy was treated and released at the scene by Alpena Police Department paramedics before returning home.