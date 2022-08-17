 Skip to main content
Trooper, off-duty firefighter rescue 10-year-old swimming near dam

A Michigan State Police trooper prepares to throw a ResQ Disc to a 10-year-old boy in distress near the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township.

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police released video of the heroic rescue of a 10-year-old near drowning victim stuck in the current of a dam near Alpena.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township around 5:40 p.m. Aug. 11 to help a swimmer in distress.

The 10-year-old boy was trapped in a strong current at the bottom of the dam and clinging to the structure.

A Michigan State Police trooper retrieved a ResQ Disc and personal flotation device from his patrol car when he arrived. The threw the disc to the child while an off-duty Wilson Township firefighter swam out to the child using the flotation device.

The firefighter, who was identified as Christopher Kinsey, grabbed a hold of the boy and brought him safely to shore. The boy was treated and released at the scene by Alpena Police Department paramedics before returning home.

