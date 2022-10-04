Truck driver arrested in Florida on parental kidnapping charge arraigned in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A truck driver arrested in Florida for parental kidnapping was back in Saginaw for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, Joses Braxton was found in a Walmart parking lot in Riviera Beach north of Miami. His four children were living with him inside his semi-truck, but he said the allegation that he kidnapped any of them is not true.

Braxton is only facing a parental kidnapping charge for one of his children, but he has text messages from the child's mother that he believes will prove he had permission to have the child with him.

"The defendant absconded with a child to Florida, he is a truck driver," said Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Leslie Card-Godin.

Braxton was arraigned Tuesday in a Saginaw County courtroom, accused of parental kidnapping. He was arrested on Sept. 15th near Miami, accused of violating a court order that he could not leave the state of Michigan with the child.

Braxton said the child has been with him since April.

Investigators say Braxton's three other children were also with him, living in the semi-truck. Braxton said he was picked up in Florida on Sunday and arrived back in Saginaw on Monday.

Authorities spent about $3,800 to extradite Braxton from Florida back to Michigan.

Braxton spoke with ABC12 at the Saginaw County Jail following Tuesday's arraignment. He said he loves his children, he travels with them across the country and homeschools them.

Card-Codin, the assistant prosecutor, asked Judge David Hoffman to order a $500,000 cash bond for Braxton, saying he was a flight risk. But Hoffman ordered a $25,000 cash bond with a GPS tether instead.

Hoffman said the parental kidnapping charge carries a maximum sentence of one year and one day in prison.

Braxton planned to post bond Tuesday. He plans file a civil rights complaint and make a false police report complaint against the mother of the child who accused him of kidnapping.

Braxton has had no contact with his children since his arrest last month.