Truck vs. buggy crash in Isabella County leaves Amish couple seriously injured

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Amish couple is recovering from serious injuries after police say their buggy pulled into the path of a pickup truck west of Mount Pleasant.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the Blanchard couple on the buggy pulled out of a private driveway onto Winn Road near Wing Road in front of a pickup truck around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say the pickup truck driver, who was identified as a 37-year-old man from Deerfield Township, was unable to slow down or avoid a collision. His GMC pickup truck slammed into the back of the buggy.
The sheriff's office says the Amish couple, who are both 76 years old, sustained head, neck and internal injuries. They were rushed to an area hospital, but their condition was not known Wednesday morning.
The pickup truck driver did not report any injuries from the crash. The horse pulling the buggy sustained minor injuries and was in the care of an equine clinic located near the scene.