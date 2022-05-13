Trucker from Flint ticketed after chain reaction crash on I-94

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued a ticket to a Flint truck driver after a chain-reaction crash entering a construction zone on I-94 in Jackson County.
The 34-year-old truck driver was heading west on on I-94 around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, when he hit the back of a box truck stopped in a traffic backup entering a work zone with a lane closed near the Parma Road exit, police say.
The impact pushed the box truck into three other vehicles. The box truck, which was hauling merchandise for a pet supply store, tipped onto its side while the Flint man's semi-truck stopped in the ditch.
Michigan State Police say three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 34-year-old Flint man received a ticket for failure to stop within an assured distance.