 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Thunderstorm will impact portions of Tuscola, southeastern
Saginaw, northeastern Shiawassee and northwestern Genesee Counties
through 315 PM EDT...

At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Frankenmuth, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Frankenmuth around 225 PM EDT.
Birch Run around 300 PM EDT.
Clio, Mount Morris, Montrose and Beecher around 315 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include East Dayton, Arthur,
Tuscola, Colling, Wisner, Burt, Ellington, Gera, Gilford and Layton
Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Tuesday marks 35 years since Northwest Airlines crash in Detroit

  • Updated
  • 0

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday marks 35 years since one of the worst airplane crashes in Michigan's history.

Northwest Airlines Flight 255 went down just seconds after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport bound for Phoenix. The flight originated in Mid-Michigan before stopping in Detroit.

The crash killed 156 people, but one person survived -- a 4-year-old girl. Pieces of the aircraft were strewn across I-94.

Years later, investigators confirmed the cause of the crash was from a pilot who failed to extend the plane's wing flaps.

Family members of the victims lobbied for tougher air safety rules and in 1994 convinced Congress to pass an act that helps the relatives of crash victims.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you