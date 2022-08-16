Tuesday marks 35 years since Northwest Airlines crash in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday marks 35 years since one of the worst airplane crashes in Michigan's history.
Northwest Airlines Flight 255 went down just seconds after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport bound for Phoenix. The flight originated in Mid-Michigan before stopping in Detroit.
The crash killed 156 people, but one person survived -- a 4-year-old girl. Pieces of the aircraft were strewn across I-94.
Years later, investigators confirmed the cause of the crash was from a pilot who failed to extend the plane's wing flaps.
Family members of the victims lobbied for tougher air safety rules and in 1994 convinced Congress to pass an act that helps the relatives of crash victims.