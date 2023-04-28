Tuscola County asking voters for $44 million to replace jail

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Tuscola County will be asked to support a new bond issue to replace the jail in Caro.
The Tuscola County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 on Thursday to call a special election for Aug. 8 and ask voters to approve a $44 million bond issue to replace the Tuscola County Jail.
This will be the second request for a new jail in less than year. Tuscola County voters turned down a $50 million bond issue in November 2022 for the same purpose.
Tuscola County Jail Administrator Lt. Brian Harris said the new facility is necessary to keep up with changing needs and replace aging infrastructure in the existing jail, which dates back to 1966.
He said an increasing number of transgender and violent inmates requires more holding cells, but there is no space in the existing jail. The facility also has a poor layout based on today's design standards and lacks rehabilitation or education space for inmates.
The $50 million bond issue voted down in November would have cost the average Tuscola County household about $78 per year. The lower $44 million request in August would cost the average homeowner around $70 per year.