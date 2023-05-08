 Skip to main content
Tuscola County teen sets world record for largest hands

Iasonas Vaiopoulos, 13, set a new Kids World Record with a hand span of 10.25 inches.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An eighth-grader at Akron-Fairgrove Junior/Senior High School set a new Kids World Record with the largest hands.

Iasonas Vaiopoulos measured an impressive hand span of 10.25 inches, which makes the 13-year-old's hands about 50% larger than the average NBA player's hand span of 8.9 inches.

"It's not a skill, but it's pretty cool having a large hand span," Vaiopoulos said. "I can grab stuff a lot easier. I can palm a basketball."

His father, Alexandors Vaiopoulos, said his son has been growing rapidly.

"We took him to doctor and they said he would be a tall boy," Alexandors said. "Then all of a sudden we had to buy him shoes every month, and he grew faster and faster."

Iasonas' medal and certificate from Kids World Records is expected to arrive next week.

