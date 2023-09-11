Two children hurt following a school bus crash Monday afternoon

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two students were taken to the hospital after a school bus from Chesaning Union Schools was involved in an accident Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on East Road at the Dollar General in Burt.
According to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, a Mitsubishi Outlander was going northbound on East Road when it was rear-ended by the school bus. The Outlander was waiting to turn left into the Dollar General when the school bus failed to stop in time.
The driver of the Outlander was a 30-year-old female from Burt. She complained of back pain.
Police say 29 children were on the bus, and two of them were transported to Covenant. Police add that the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.
The driver of the bus is a 46-year-old employee of the Chesaning Union Schools.