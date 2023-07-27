Two dead following an accident in Gladwin County Wednesday night

GROUT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people died in a vehicle accident Wednesday night in Gladwin County.
The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a personal injury accident around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of Calhoun Road and Grout Road in Grant Township involving two vehicles.
According to the sheriff's office, an Escalade was occupied by a man and a woman from Beaverton, was traveling westbound on Calhoun Road, where it entered the north ditch at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then overturned multiple times, ejecting the two from the vehicle. The sheriff's office adds that a Silverado, also traveling west on Calhoun Road, struck the overturned Escalade.
Both the occupants of the Escalade were confirmed dead on arrival by paramedics. The two occupants of the Silverado were not injured as a result of the crash.
The section of Calhoun Road was shut down for several hours while accident reconstructionists from the Michigan State Police were on scene.
The crash remains under investigation. No further information has been released.