 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two fires at Central Michigan University blamed on battery powered devices

  • 0

Central Michigan University is asking students to take home battery powered scooters, hoverboards, skateboards and bikes after a pair of fires Tuesday.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is re-evaluating residence hall policies on battery-powered transportation after two fires on campus in one day.

The university says firefighters had to put out flames at two dorm buildings on Tuesday -- Woldt and Merrill halls. No injuries were reported and CMU says everyone got out of the buildings safely.

The university says both fires likely were caused by battery-powered transportation devices.

School officials are asking students to take home any battery-powered scooters, hoverboards, skateboards or bicycles when they leave for Thanksgiving break.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you