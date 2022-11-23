Two fires at Central Michigan University blamed on battery powered devices

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is re-evaluating residence hall policies on battery-powered transportation after two fires on campus in one day.
The university says firefighters had to put out flames at two dorm buildings on Tuesday -- Woldt and Merrill halls. No injuries were reported and CMU says everyone got out of the buildings safely.
The university says both fires likely were caused by battery-powered transportation devices.
School officials are asking students to take home any battery-powered scooters, hoverboards, skateboards or bicycles when they leave for Thanksgiving break.