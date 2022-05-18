 Skip to main content
Two fires cause heavy damage at Wild Woods of Terror near Saginaw

  • Updated
Two fires caused heavy damage at the Wild Woods of Terror scare park near Saginaw.

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A second fire in a matter of hours has been put out at Wild Woods Terror in Saginaw County.

The second fire started at some campers parked on the property on Venoy Road at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

An ABC12 news crew called the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office to report the fire. Fire crews put that fire out.

The first fire destroyed a barn around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say a woman was booked into the Saginaw County Jail on a charge of third-degree arson in connection with the first fire.

The Kochville Township Fire Department will continue investigating both fires.

Watch ABC12 News at Six for a full report on the fires at Wild Woods of Terror and what the damage means for the fall attraction.

