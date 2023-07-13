Two homes heavily damaged by power line fire in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A call for a downed power line early Thursday morning quickly turned into a fire that spread to two homes.
Fire crews responded to the area of Young and Sheridan roads on the border of Bridgeport and Spaulding townships around 4 a.m. to investigate a power line that came down during overnight thunderstorms.
The Bridgeport Township Fire Department found two homes ablaze when they arrived on the scene and immediately called for help from other area fire crews.
Fire consumed the back wall of one house and caused serious damage to the attic of another house.
No injuries were reported from the fires. Investigators will look into how the power line sparked the flames.