Two hospitalized after crash with New Lothrop school bus

  • 0

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people were hospitalized after police say an SUV pulled in front of a school bus in Shiawassee County last Friday.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the New Lothrop Area Public Schools bus was driving north on Durand Road with no students aboard around 3:10 p.m. Feb. 17.

Investigators say the driver of a GMC Yukon heading east on Lytle Road failed to yield and pulled in front of the bus. The collision sent both vehicles careening off the road.

The sheriff's office says two people from the Yukon were transported to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. The bus driver did not report any injuries after the crash.

