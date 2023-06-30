Two kids rewarded by police for saving a drowning kid

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and several other police officers celebrated a 12-year-old and an eight-year-old who saved a drowning 7-year-old.
The two kids, Noah and Weston, were both given books and $100 free to buy whatever they want.
Sheriff Swanson says the 7-year-old boy fell into a pool at a Fenton Apartment complex earlier this month.
Both the boys jumped into action right away.
The boys said that they thought it was the right thing to do. They add that they didn't want someone to die.
Once the other kids pulled the child from the water, the 7-year-old's mother performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
The boy made a full recovery a day and a half later.