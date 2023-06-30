 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Two kids rewarded by police for saving a drowning kid

  • Updated
  • 0

Several police officers and the Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson honored two boys who saved a 7-year-old from drowning.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and several other police officers celebrated a 12-year-old and an eight-year-old who saved a drowning 7-year-old.

The two kids, Noah and Weston, were both given books and $100 free to buy whatever they want.

Sheriff Swanson says the 7-year-old boy fell into a pool at a Fenton Apartment complex earlier this month.

Both the boys jumped into action right away.

The boys said that they thought it was the right thing to do. They add that they didn't want someone to die.

Once the other kids pulled the child from the water, the 7-year-old's mother performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The boy made a full recovery a day and a half later.

