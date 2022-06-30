Two Mid-Michigan beaches closed as Independence Day weekend nears

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - High levels of potentially harmful bacteria led authorities to close two Mid-Michigan beaches on the eve of Independence Day weekend.
The Central Michigan District Health Department issued a contamination advisory for Gladwin City Park on the Cedar River on Wednesday after routine water sampling discovered high bacteria levels.
This is the second advisory for the beach this month after high bacteria levels were discovered on June 22 and 23.
The Bay County Health Department closed the beach at Pinconning Park on Saginaw Bay after water samples collected Thursday showed elevated levels of bacteria.
This was the first beach closure at Pinconning Park in nearly two years. The beach will remain closed until bacteria levels fall below acceptable levels.