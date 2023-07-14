Two Mid-Michigan communities to receive grant money to improve their water infrastructure

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced that $20 million is coming to Michigan communities to upgrade their water infrastructure.
The City of Caseville is set to receive $2 million to repair the "force main," which carries all of the city's wastewater. The force main is actively leaking untreated sewage into the groundwater. This project includes the replacement of the force main and the upgrading of outdated pump stations.
The City of Burton will receive $295,000 to improve its sewer collection system. The money will be going to sewer system improvements and the rehabilitation of an estimated 205 manholes.
The other communities that will receive funds include the City of Kingsford, the Great Lakes Water Authority, Forsyth Township, the Village of Decatur, Ishpeming Township and the City of Harrisville.
For more information on what each town plans to do with its grant money, visit the Michigan EGLE's website.