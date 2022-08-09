Two motorcyclists dead after crash along Lake Huron shoreline

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two motorcyclists died after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and four motorcycles near the Lake Huron shoreline in Sanilac County over the weekend.
The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on M-25 near Stone Road in Forester Township. Investigators have not released details about how the collision occurred.
A man riding one of the motorcycles died at the scene. The rider on another motorcycle was rushed to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead of their injuries.
Police say other people were taken to area hospitals from the scene, but the extent of their injuries was not known Tuesday.
The sheriff's office had not identified anyone involved in the crash by Tuesday morning.