Two people seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash Saturday

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Grand Blanc Township on Saturday.
According to police, an officer discovered the motorcycle crash at Dort Highway and the I-75 roundabout. Police say the motorcycle was traveling north on Dort Highway when he failed to navigate the roundabout. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old from Burton, was thrown off the motorcycle and suffered serious head trauma. Police add the driver was not wearing a helmet.
The passenger, a 50-year-old female from Burton, was wearing a helmet, and she suffered serious injuries after being thrown from the motorcycle.
There are no details on their current condition.
Police say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.