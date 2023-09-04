 Skip to main content
Two people seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash Saturday

Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Grand Blanc Township on Saturday.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Grand Blanc Township on Saturday.

According to police, an officer discovered the motorcycle crash at Dort Highway and the I-75 roundabout. Police say the motorcycle was traveling north on Dort Highway when he failed to navigate the roundabout. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old from Burton, was thrown off the motorcycle and suffered serious head trauma. Police add the driver was not wearing a helmet.


The passenger, a 50-year-old female from Burton, was wearing a helmet, and she suffered serious injuries after being thrown from the motorcycle.

There are no details on their current condition.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

