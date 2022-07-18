Two puppies join the Oakland County Sheriff's Comfort K9 Unit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's K9 Comfort Unit grew by two wet noses Monday.
Sheriff Bouchard introduced the two newest members of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Comfort Unit, Sadie and Wildcat.
The duo joins the collection of floppy-eared, over-the-top affectionate King Charles Cavalier Spaniels that make up an eight-pup team aimed to bring comfort wherever they go.
“People just gravitate to them,” Bouchard said. “They smile, they pet the dogs. It’s like they just take a deep breath. You can almost watch the dog absorb the anxiety. Afterwards, the dogs literally passed out asleep because they were so impacted by absorbing that tension.They are very intuitive. Also, this has been a super stressful couple years for our people and you can see the amazing impact on them as well.”
The sheriff's office said that just last week, hours after Wildcat was assigned to School Resource Deputy Dayna DeMeester, the puppy helped defuse a potentially serious incident with a combative man who had threatened family members.
Reports show that 10-week-old Wildcat was able to calm the man without any further incident.
The unit was created by Bouchard three years ago with Taser and Max and it is believed to be the first of its kind using King Charles Cavalier Spaniels, now eight dogs strong.
The unit has dogs assigned to School Resource Deputies in Independence Township, Pontiac, and Rochester Hills, besides Oxford, and several other communities. They are said to attend public events, school events, perform community outreach in hospitals and respond to natural disaster scenes or perform crisis intervention.
Reports said that private donors sponsor the dogs.
Captain Todd Hill, who oversees the Emergency Response and Preparedness Division for the Sheriff’s Office, is responsible for K9 Cali. She was only supposed to stay with him for a week until they found another handler.
A week turned into a month and now he doesn’t want to give her up.
“I underestimated what the dogs bring to a scene, the tremendous ability they have to comfort, bring happiness and joy to an environment that is nothing but stress,” Hill said.
The remaining dogs are named Scarlet and Indy.