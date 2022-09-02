Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday.
Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
Investigators say two people in the house received minor injuries while they were getting out. The Harrison woman was taken to McLaren Central Michigan hospital in Mount Pleasant for an evaluation.
Police believe the 27-year-old driver was intoxicated when she crashed into the house. Michigan State Police will continue investigating while they await toxicology test results.