Two students injured in stabbing incident at Bridgeport High, one in custody

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - We are learning new details about a stabbing incident that happened at Bridgeport High School today.
Two 17-year-old students were taken to the hospital and an 18-year old is in custody. One victim had several puncture wounds while the other had two lacerations.
"You see this on the news every day, in other states," said Annie Greer outside of Bridgeport High School.
Parents have been seen running up to schools after something terrible happened inside a building all too often.
"These parents are scared," Greer said.
Bridgeport parents, grandparents and relatives rushed to the high school after learning of the stabbing that occurred near the cafeteria.
"My son texted me at about 11:30 a.m. to tell me there was something going on at the school," said Yvette Montgomery.
She came rushing to the school, parking where she usually picks up her son. But this wait was a little more tense than normal.
"It's terrible you send your kids to school to learn, not to be assaulted," Montgomery said.
Two students were injured and one student was taken into custody. The school was placed on lockdown as police rushed to the building.
"I didn't even know anything about it. I was just in the house and my granddaughter had said something about it and I said, what," Greer said.
She came to pick up one of her grandchildren as another grandchild was rushed to the hospital.
"My grandson was one of the victims along with another kid. It don't make sense," she said.
Greer didn't have an immediate update on her grandson's condition at the scene.
"I don't know, last I knew both kids were on their way to Covenant," she said.
At last check, the condition of both students was not known.
Police coordinated traffic around the school, as busses were brought in to take the students home early.
The parents that arrived at school to pick up their children had to wait until the lockdown was lifted.
"These are kids, they shouldn't want to harm each other," says Greer.
"People need to pray more, they really do," says Montgomery.
Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools released the following statement late Thursday afternoon:
"Thank you to our staff and administration as well as our community first responders whose quick action supported our Bearcats at Bridgeport High School today.
"The Critical Incident Management plan we have in place was followed and effective in this emergency situation.
"The safety of our students at Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools remains our highest priority."