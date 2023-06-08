Tyrone Township Hall moves to a new location

TYRONE TWP. (WJRT) - The community of Tyrone Township witnessed the Township Hall move about a mile down the road on Thursday.
The building was originally built in 1887, and it was moved once previously about five decades ago.
The Tyrone Township Historical Society handled the fundraising for the more than $70,000 project.
"The historical society took the range on this, and they did a fantastic job," said Tyrone Township Supervisor, Mike Cunningham. "They had fundraiser events, it brought our community together and they raised the money to get it moved. And here we are today and the buildings here and I'm excited about it."
Leaders decided to move the building to preserve the old town hall instead of having it torn down.
The building now sits on Runyan Lake Road south of Center Road.