 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Tyrone Township Hall moves to a new location

  • Updated
  • 0

The Tyrone Township Hall was moved about a mile down the road Thursday where it now sits on Runyan Lake Rd. south of Center Rd.

TYRONE TWP. (WJRT) - The community of Tyrone Township witnessed the Township Hall move about a mile down the road on Thursday.

The building was originally built in 1887, and it was moved once previously about five decades ago.

The Tyrone Township Historical Society handled the fundraising for the more than $70,000 project.

"The historical society took the range on this, and they did a fantastic job," said Tyrone Township Supervisor, Mike Cunningham. "They had fundraiser events, it brought our community together and they raised the money to get it moved. And here we are today and the buildings here and I'm excited about it."

Leaders decided to move the building to preserve the old town hall instead of having it torn down.

The building now sits on Runyan Lake Road south of Center Road.

Recommended for you