U of M-Flint professor predicts UAW will not strike at Detroit Three

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The clock is ticking on contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers, General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis.

Chris Douglas, professor of economics at University of Michigan-Flint, predicts a better than average chance that the union will not go on strike. Labor contracts with the Detroit Three automakers expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.





"So my prediction is no strike. So, we will see if I'm right or not," he said.

In 2019, 48,000 UAW members at General Motors walked off the job for six weeks from Sept. 15 to Oct. 25. It was the longest strike since 1970.

Douglas said strikes are costly for all parties.

"General Motors loses billions in profits. The strike fund loses hundreds of millions of dollars that will have to be recouped through membership dues," he said.

Among the union demands is a 40% pay increase for its members, ending the tier pay system, a 32-hour work week and a return to traditional pensions. Douglas explained what could be behind the union's reasoning.

"The economy is doing very well, the automobile companies are very profitable and sales are high," he said.

Douglas said demand is very robust for automobiles although sales have not fully recovered from where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, now is time to get some of those concessions we made 15 years ago, when the automakers were on the ropes," he said.

The Detroit Three has made their contract counteroffers. Ford offered the largest pay increase of the three companies at 15%.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the union will reject counteroffers from all three companies as negotiations continue six days before the contracts expire.

Douglas said this could be a lot of posturing from both sides.

"The the question becomes, when the deadline is reached, how much of this is posturing and how much is it really a credible threat, where with one side doesn't get what they want they really do stop work to get the other side to capitulate," he said.

The UAW represents 146,000 auto workers total at GM, Ford and Stellantis.