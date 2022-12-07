U.S. Senate confirms Genesee County judge's appointment to federal court

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A veteran judge from Genesee County's probate and circuit courts officially received promotion to the federal court system this week.
The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Judge F. Kay Behm to serve as the next U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. President Joe Biden nominated her for the job in June.
"Judge Behm represents the best of Michigan, and I am confident she is ready and prepared to serve the people of Michigan on the federal bench. Her confirmation is great news for Michigan," said U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.
Behm has worked as a probate and circuit court judge in Genesee County since 2009. She worked as an attorney in private practice for 15 years before that.
"I have every confidence in her abilities and am pleased we confirmed her to serve as the next federal judge in the Eastern District of Michigan," said U.S. Sen. Gary Peters. "I was proud to support her nomination and look forward to seeing her serve on the federal bench."