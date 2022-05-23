Ukrainian exchange student will stay in mid-Michigan and attend CMU

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A Ukrainian exchange student will have an extended stay in the U.S.
The war in Ukraine has altered Mosha Smahliuk plans of returning home after her June 5 graduation from Mount Pleasant High School.
"I think my first emotion was shock, then I was really worried for my family", Smahliuk said after learning that Russia had invaded her home country of Ukraine.
She is an exchange student who has been living with her host family in Mount Pleasant since last fall.
"They are all just wonderful people and I had a wonderful year," she said. "We traveled and I saw a lots of parts of the US and I also was telling them about Ukraine and Ukrainian culture."
It is an experience the high school senior will never forget, although she was looking forward to returning to her home in Ukraine after graduation.
"After all of this war I understood that there was just no way I could go back home in this very moment," said Smahliuk.
Instead, she will extend her stay in the U.S. with her host family and attend and Central Michigan University in the fall. She consider herself one of the lucky ones.
"I was very far away from all of the fights and all of the missiles and bombs and destruction. So I think the universe will look after me," she said.
She's praying that the universe will continue to look after her family living through war in Ukraine.
"No Human mind can imagine all of those things they have done in Ukraine," she said.
Smahliuk said that she is grateful for American support of Ukraine and this fall she is looking forward to her American college experience at CMU.