UPDATE: Saginaw County missing teen found safe

UPDATE: The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office announced that Jonathan Snider has been found safe.
No other information has been released.
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy.
Jonathan Snider, 16, was last seen on Aug. 23 around 5 p.m. at his home in Chapin Township.
Snider attends Ashley Schools in Gratiot County.
If anyone knows where Snider is, contact Sgt. Heather Beyerlein at (989) 790-5423.
