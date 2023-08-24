 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Saginaw County missing teen found safe

Jonathan Snider

Jonathan Snider

 Credit: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office announced that Jonathan Snider has been found safe.

No other information has been released.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy.


Jonathan Snider, 16, was last seen on Aug. 23 around 5 p.m. at his home in Chapin Township.

Snider attends Ashley Schools in Gratiot County.

If anyone knows where Snider is, contact Sgt. Heather Beyerlein at (989) 790-5423.

No other information has been released.

