USDA Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack appears in Flint Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State and national leaders got the chance in Mid-Michigan Tuesday to highlight efforts to ensure kids have access to healthy and nutritious meals through the USDA Summer Food Service Program.
Kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint talked with Senator Debbie Stabenow and Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack.
The food that feeds kids comes from hundreds of partners across the state.
"We would be in a world of hurt if it were not for the Food Bank," said Vilsack. "You've got 22 counties, and you have 700 partners. 700 partners, like the Boys & Girls Club, across a 22-county area. Providing extraordinary assistance and help and utilizing a lot of our programs."
Vilsack says the goal is to end hunger and reduce health disparities by 2030.