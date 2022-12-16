USDA wants to make sure former Iosco County zoo owner stays out business

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It used to be an Iosco County roadside zoo, but now the federal government is moving to make sure the man who owned it never operates one again.
The Sunrise Side Nature Trail and Exotic Park is closed, as animals said to be in poor condition were removed from there last year.
The zoo got some attention back in 2014 when a lion there bit a woman's finger. Since then, it's been on the radar of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA.
"This is our job. We keep a really close eye on everything that is going on with animals who are being exhibited across the United States and Michigan," PETA attorney Brittany Peet said.
Video of the animals being removed from the Sunrise Side Nature Trail and Exotic Park in Iosco County was taken by PETA. Organization members are seen removing a bear and three foxes from the Iosco County property.
"PETA has closely been watching this facility for years and last year we actually rescued the facilities remaining bear, a black bear named Dolly and three foxes from that facility and placed them in a sanctuary," Peet said.
She said PETA signed an agreement with Jim Svoboda, the owner of the park, to remove the animals.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has also filed a complaint against Svoboda, outlining several violations and claiming he was not taking proper care of the animals. Peet said Svoboda would be banned from running a zoo ever again if a court agrees with the USDA.
"The Svoboda's could never again have an animal welfare license, so they could never again buy or sell USDA regulated animals, exhibit USDA regulated animals," she said.
The welfare and whereabouts of a grizzly bear that federal authorities removed from the park last year are not known.
"It's important and critical to get animals out of these situations, into sanctuaries," Peet said.
Svoboda said COVID-19 affected the operation of the zoo and that it's been closed for a couple of years now. He already gave up his license that would allow him to have these types of animals.